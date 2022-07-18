In a recent letter to the editor, I stated that former interim City Manager Hicks had thrown a monkey wrench into the plans of the mayor and City Council for the city with his sudden and without-any-explanation resignation.
However, after reading the editorial by The Daily Advance in the July 9 edition of the paper headlined: "Pushing out Hicks causes disruption, uncertainty," it looks like I owe Mr. Hicks an apology. Because it appears it wasn't Hicks who threw the proverbial monkey wrench, but the mayor and City Council who actually threw it — and at themselves at that.
Why would they do such a thing when they need all the help possible in order to handle the affairs of our city — affairs that include finding a new city manager? All of this seems somewhat an insane thing to do at this time.
After our new mayor and City Council were elected, I wrote a letter stating that I was encouraged by the new mayor showing some needed leadership. I also said that with a new council, perhaps we would be on the right path to getting "the ship back on the right course."
As quickly as Hicks was gone, council appointed city Human Resources Director Montique McClary to the position of acting city manager. I have no doubt that she is very qualified in her position as director of human resources, but the position of city manager is wholly "another ball of wax."
Since the mayor and council have not been totally forthcoming about all of this mess, I can't help but speculate that perhaps McClary has already been chosen to be the next city manager. Are we witnessing the reincarnation of the old City Council? I pray that is not the case!