It should come as no surprise that former President Donald Trump reacted to losing the Nov. 3 election with a “sore loser” attitude.
The evangelicals who supported him during the presidential election should now support him in prayer so he can have some peace of mind. They should have warned him that pride comes before the fall. I hope he can fill his own void of lost power with some positive activity.
We should also pray for the judicial branch of our government. Our government’s principle of “checks and balances” is designed so that separate branches are empowered to check the power of other branches.
We experienced our judicial branch telling the executive and legislative branches that their imaginary, Sidney Powell-generated “proof” of mass voter fraud and unconstitutional activity doesn’t hold up the courts of grown folks. Our courts of law require real evidence, not unproven speculations. Even former Attorney General William Barr, a Republican, said the U.S. Department of Justice found no evidence of mass voter fraud.
It would take mass voter fraud to change the outcome of the Nov. 3 election. Grown folks understand that.
Former President Trump ran a campaign that emphasized law and order. So it is ironic and alarming that he used his power to pardon so many people that the courts had found guilty of crimes. I suppose he is like a lot of people — the courts are fine as long as they work for them. May Lady Justice continue to wear her blindfold.
Perhaps the new administration of President Joe Biden can help put out the fires of hate and hurt as the soul of America is revived. May God bless us to never have to experience another Trump personality in our democracy again.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City