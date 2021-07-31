House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “kangaroo court” convened earlier this week with only nine members, two of which claim to be Republican but we know that not to be true. U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, are Republicans in name only and both are diehard opponents of Donald Trump which is precisely why Pelosi chose them.
This House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 is being billed by the left as bipartisan and we know that’s a lie. All nine members voted to impeach Trump last January.
This entire proceeding is a huge waste of time and taxpayer dollars as we all know the nine members will arrive at the conclusion that has been already been predetermined by Pelosi: what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was an act of terrorism.
But was it? Pat Buchanan in a recent column says that Jan. 6th was, “All in all, a shameful disgrace. But 1/6 was not 9/11 or Oklahoma City or Pearl Harbor or the Pulse nightclub or the Las Vegas massacre.” When you appoint a select committee where all the members are in agreement that what happened was an act of terrorism how could they possibly come to any other conclusion other than terrorism when the committee finishes its work?
Next year is not looking good for Pelosi, and in order for her to retain control of her position as House Speaker she needs something to talk about for the next year. That’s why she’s chosen Jan. 6th, because she knows that the left can’t possibly defend the Biden administration on anything it’s done. Everything the Biden administration has done pleases no one other than the far left of his liberal base, especially the “Squad” and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, R-Vermont.
Buchanan also states in his column that the 2022 midterms “…will be about the worst outbreak of inflation in a quarter-century to hit the U.S. economy. It will be about Biden’s having presided over a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, after having declared on July 4 “our independence from the virus.”
Don’t waste your time following the hearings of this select committee as the outcome is already known: terrorism! Pelosi just needs a hearing to give legitimacy to her predetermined outcome and Cheney and Kinzinger are more than willing to become her lapdogs.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City