A recent Wall Street Journal article reported the results of a bipartisan Hoover Institute study on the cost of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s economic plan. This 50-page report examined the results of the proposed democratic policies on taxation, regulations, health insurance, and energy.
Their conclusion? The average household will earn $6,500 less income. There will be 4.5 million fewer working Americans, due to the increasing cost of capital and decreased incentives to work. Full-time employment will decrease by 3%, stock values will drop by 15%, and per capita gross domestic product will decline by 8%. As productivity decreases, Americans will experience a lower standard of living.
I am old enough to remember 2019’s booming economy, with its 7.6 million job openings and historically low black unemployment. According the the Council of Economic Advisers, deregulation saved over $30 billion.
Here in Pasquotank County, families received an average household boost of more than $2,000 from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The long-term corrosion of our economy by “tax and spend” Democratic policies will outlast COVID-19 with its vastly improved treatments and pending vaccines.
Policies have real costs to American families, and elections have consequences. Remember 2019 and vote accordingly.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City