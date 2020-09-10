I have two questions for those who will support Donald Trump to the bitter end:
How could Trump’s economy — “the greatest economy in the history of the universe” — come crashing down so suddenly because of an invisible virus?
Early on, Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” something created by the Democrats to hurt him.
Medical experts of every kind have called the pandemic real. It seems to be making real human beings sick and is even killing real people.
So, which is it?
Is the coronavirus pandemic real or is it a silly illusion created by Democrats?
JERRY GILL
Hertford