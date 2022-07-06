Our country is in the early stages of a Marxist insurrection. And it feels like the Marxists are currently winning. Over the last few weeks, the Supreme Court fired off a few of their own volleys in favor of our U.S. Constitution. The left has been pelting them with insults ever since.
Last week a New York Times article “A Powerful Court,” suggested the Supreme Court is too powerful. The writer just doesn’t like the court’s recent decisions favoring the founders’ checks and balances system. Their decisions do not give themselves power. On the contrary, the decisions give the power back to the intended governmental entities.
Even former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg feared Roe v. Wade was on shaky ground. Roe was bad constitutional law. The Supreme Court gave the decision on whether to make abortion legal to the states. How is this exerting power?
The recent decision to overturn the New York gun law was the court protecting our 2nd Amendment rights. The justices corrected an unconstitutional state law. They didn’t give themselves any power. They just upheld the constitution.
The court’s decision about the Environmental Protection Agency took away rights that the federal bureaucracy was never intended to have. The justices took away power and told Congress it was its job to make the rules and laws. Again, the justices gave the power to the rightful governmental entity, not themselves.
How is the court dictating policies or making laws? It is not.
These decisions were not about a women’s right to choose or climate change. They were about putting government in its place, reducing the size and scope of government.
The leftist rhetoric is all about destroying anything or anyone who stands in the way of federal governmental control.
Joe Biden said in 1974 after the verdict in Roe v. Wade, “I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far. I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.”
He really didn’t change his tone until 2008 when he was running for vice president. But recently he called the recent Supreme Court decision to allow states to make their own laws on abortion, “realization of an extreme ideology.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said “a MAGA hard-right Supreme Court ... has stolen a fundamental right.”
California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “the hell with the Supreme Court.”
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said “this court has lost legitimacy.” She again called for packing the court.
These leftists care little about our institutions, history or the constitution. They are partisan hate-mongers seeking power. They are desperate to enlarge government for their perverse ideology.
Conservatives must maintain an edge in the Supreme Court in the years to come. The fate of our constitution, our republic and our freedoms depends on it.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City