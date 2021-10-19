Here is my gift to the world, a way to save everyone time, money and frustration. If your last name begins with A,B,C, or D, you can pick up your medicines between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. If your last name begins with E,F,G, or H, you can pick up your medicines between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
That's the idea. Apply it to all the hours that your store is open. You can divide the time so that you have a time slot for those who could not come during their scheduled time. It might help to figure out how many minutes are in your business day and estimate how many minutes each transaction probably will take.
Of course you can make adjustments, periodically, as needed. Be sure to publicize each new schedule.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City