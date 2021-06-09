State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, is sponsoring House Bill 496 which would strip local towns and counties from protecting trees and forests with tree ordinances.
This bill would allow developers to destroy forests and trees that provide oxygen, shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, beauty, and absorption of storm water runoff without local governments being able to prevent it.
I’d ask your readers to please contact Rep. Hunter and ask him to stop this assault on our right to protect our trees at the local level.
JOY HEWETT
Pittsboro