Hunters who run large packs of dogs on other people’s property like to say “those dogs don’t hurt nothing.”
As a landowner who has suffered from their running dogs, I have a different opinion. I am a wildlife photographer who owns wildlife habitat, has the photographic skills, facilities, software knowledge, and teaching skills to hold wildlife photographic workshops.
Running dogs on my land chases off wildlife and removes the opportunity to photograph wildlife. The threat the hunters will turn loose dogs makes it impossible to offer workshops.
I lose $75,000 a year by not being able to hold workshops. Over the 30 years I have owned my property the hunters have cost me $2,250,000. That figure is not a typo and is a very conservative number.
What I have lost pales compared to what hotels, restaurants, stores and other business in Elizabeth City have lost.
So when a hunter tells you his dogs don’t hurt nothing, you know he is not truthful.
Pasquotank County needs a local ordinance that keeps hunters’ dogs off private property.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County
Move Edenton’s Confederate monument to cemetery
Chowan County and our town of Edenton have so many things to offer. Besides having its exceptional location and beauty, it is a mecca for historical tourism. Edenton has strong connections to the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and the Civil Rights Movement.
I have enjoyed visiting Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, several times. The cemetery is steeped in history and has incorporated monuments and statues alongside of the graves of Confederate soldiers.
It would be very appropriate to move Edenton’s Confederate monument to Beaver Hill Cemetery where four soldiers from the Edenton Bell Battery are buried.
SARAH W. MCLAUGHLIN
Edenton