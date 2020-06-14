When campaigning for office last fall, all members of our City Council were well aware of the job requirements, and the compensation. Not one of them promised that, if elected, they would vote themselves a hefty pay raise. Or miss a lot of meetings.
But, here we are. Councilmen Gabriel Adkins, Michael Brooks, Daris Horton and Johnnie Walton on Monday evening voted to provide themselves a $250- per-month raise, starting this July. Unfortunately, Mayor Bettie Parker, who often will not vote to break a tie, did — in favor of raising her and councilors' salaries.
Actually showing up for work should clearly be a basic requirement for any increase in compensation. Thus far in 2020, there have been a total of 22 City Council sessions, including regular meetings, work sessions, budget sessions and finance committee meetings. Councilman Adkins has already missed nine of those sessions, and Councilman Horton has missed seven.
Can you imagine approaching your boss for a huge raise, after being absent over 30 percent of the time? No, I can’t either.
Councilman Walton often says, “Come on now, we can do better than this.” I definitely agree, Councilor!
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City