Is the United States at war with China? The COVID-19 pandemic may only the latest step to weaken the economy. Killing thousands of people in the world may have the dual purpose of creating fear of the Chinese Communist Party and drawing attention away from China’s intention to dominate world trade and military ability by destroying the United States and becoming the leading world power.
Through ignorance, our country has let China have much of its manufacturing, technology and capital. We’ve also given them educational abilities by admitting Chinese students to attend our universities. With these tools, they can now build a military force powerful enough to destroy much of our 7th Fleet, deny access to the South China Sea to those countries considered unacceptable to its dictatorial communist party, and make Taiwan an integral part of mainland China.
If the U.S. allows the country to elect the Democratic Party to lead our government, China will be able to more easily accomplish its goal of developing communism in this country. Socialism is followed by communism.
President Donald Trump has proven that he will stand up to China militarily and economically. The war has begun. If you don’t believe this, you may have your head in the sand!
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Those enforcing laws also need to follow them
When law enforcement steps outside the authority given them by government, the person receiving the lies, harassment or violence feels the full weight of the perpetrator and of the governing body. The citizen being preyed upon does not know how to respond because law enforcement is supposed to be the “good guys.”
I know that is true because I have been on the receiving end from Pasquotank law enforcement. I did not know how to respond. So I kept silent. No more. I will not use their names because it is my word against theirs and they are the “good guys.”
The lies and harassment from local law enforcement came about because I had a conflict with deer dog hunters who were trespassing. These Pasquotank law enforcement individuals had a hidden agenda. They were retaliating for their deer dog hunting buddies.
Officer “A” lied and falsified an incident report. Officer “B” played dirty tricks and put me in jail without due process. Magistrate “C” set unreasonable bail. Animal Control Officer “D” lied about the law and used intimidation. Animal Control Officer “E” lied but was young and not very good at it.
Why speak out years later? Because law enforcement needs to be held accountable for acts that are not lawful.
There is a new sheriff in Pasquotank County and I am impressed by his good judgment. Sheriff Tommy Wooten understands that while hunting is a right, it does not replace a citizen’s landowner rights.
Law enforcement in our country is under the microscope and under attack. Law enforcement is also a very difficult vocation. I thank those in law enforcement who do their job with compassion and integrity. I also look forward to the time I can believe that all law enforcement officers are “good people.”
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County