A story in your Feb. 17 edition with the headline, “Citizen council should be formed by end of month,” states that the panel grew out of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by sheriff’s deputies.
A month after Brown’s death, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that, after reviewing the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on the shooting, the three deputies involved would not face criminal charges.
That should have been the end of the matter. But it did not end because the shooting happened to a Black person. If this had happened to a White person — and we went through the same investigation, the same decision — I’d trust the decision.
We can’t go through this every time someone is shot while breaking the law. I know Brown’s record. I’m glad he’s not on the streets of Elizabeth City selling drugs.
The problem was, County Manager Sparty Hammett and all of the Pasquotank County commissioners, except Jonathan Meads, couldn’t stand up to the pressure. They were scared of threats and what could happen. The county commissioners were scared of Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers and the Black vote.
We, as Americans, must not give in to threats about what might happen. This is not the American way. If I was a county commissioner, I’d stand up for right over wrong, no matter what followed.
This citizens advisory council’s duties will include reviewing allegations of misconduct by the sheriff’s office. According to the SBI report and District Attorney Womble, there was no misconduct by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. Furthermore, the shooting of Brown was justified. The case should be closed.
If all was equal, we would be on a two-way street. But since we’re on a one-way street, I’ve got a suggestion for those who created it. If a police officer comes to your home with a warrant or citation, accept it without starting more trouble for yourself.
You haven’t gotten a warrant because you’re Black or White, rich or poor. Most likely, you’ve gotten one because you’ve done something wrong. If so, face the music. Don’t resist being given a warrant. If there is a warrant for your arrest, accept it; don’t fight the law or use your car as a weapon. Doing these things causes more trouble for you.
If you don’t think you’re guilty, get a lawyer. If you can’t afford a lawyer, the court will appoint you one.
The people I’m tired of are those who get in trouble, have a record a mile long, and act like they are the victim. If that’s you, I have no sympathy for you, regardless of your race.
CARL H. PICKELL
Elizabeth City