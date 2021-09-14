What in the world is going on with our City Council in Elizabeth City?
They put City Manager Montre Freeman on administrative leave with pay because he evidently did something wrong. However, they did not tell him why he’s on leave; nor have they told us.
Evidently it cannot be that bad, because Councilor Johnnie Walton praised Freeman for doing a good job, and I don’t think he would want to damage his reputation by saying that if the city manager was accused of wrongdoing.
Finally, the city councilors called for a closed session to discuss a personnel matter. Of course, they couldn’t tell us what it was all about, but we can figure it out. However, the closed meeting never happened because there weren’t enough councilors in attendance to have a quorum.
One would think that if the manager had done something so bad that the city manager had to be relieved of his duties, every one of the councilors would have attended. But nope, I guess not.
This says to me that the whole thing is about a lot of nothing at all.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Separating myths from lies about Lee, other matters
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said that now we have demolished a statue of Lee, we need to demolish the myths about Lee.
I think that “lies” would be a better word than “myths.” My dictionary defines a myth as “a traditional story, originating in a preliterate society ... dealing with supernatural beings, ancestors or heroes....”
I haven’t looked up “lies,” but I think that a lie has to consciously be created but that a myth originates spontaneously. We should deconstruct every lie we identify and commit ourselves to finding and knowing truth which shall make us free, even though some truths decrease our happiness.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City