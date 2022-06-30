If GOP wins, it will restore commonsense governing Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden's low approval ratings should lead him to change his procedures for opening up the gas supply that he shut off. He is the worst president I have seen during my 88-year lifetime.He doesn't seem to care about his low ratings. He only cares about the advice of his socialist advisers.It is my hope that the Republican party will gain control of Congress and restore commonsense governing and put a halt to runaway inflation.FRANK ROBERTSElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJ.D. Lewis to buy waterfront EC Milling buildingLocal talent represented on 2022 SteamersJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathLocal high schools recognize valedictorians, salutatoriansWindsor man has been missing since June 18Sheriff: No foul play suspected in jail inmate's deathPatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday nightChowan sheriff, SBI investigating fatal shooting of womanPolice probe woman's death at Riverbreeze MHPWooten: EC police involved in planning Brown operation Images