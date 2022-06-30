President Joe Biden's low approval ratings should lead him to change his procedures for opening up the gas supply that he shut off. He is the worst president I have seen during my 88-year lifetime.

He doesn't seem to care about his low ratings. He only cares about the advice of his socialist advisers.

It is my hope that the Republican party will gain control of Congress and restore commonsense governing and put a halt to runaway inflation.

FRANK ROBERTS

Elizabeth City