I truly believe that former President Donald Trump did something great. He shook things up, as my older brother, now dead, would say.
Trump shook things up. To use the words in one of my favorite songs, Trump broke "The Sound of Silence." That sound really needed to be broken, something that 99.9 percent of humans have never done, and probably will never do, though we should all keep trying.
I relate his great achievement to one of my favorite jokes, the one about the farmer who hit his mule in the head with a 2x4. Explaining why he did this, the farmer said: "He's a good mule, but the first thing you have to do is get his attention."
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City