A recent Washington Post column suggested that Americans should lower their expectations. The columnist said, “American consumers have been pampered and catered to for decades.” It went on to call us “spoiled.”
President Joe Biden repeated several times that China and Russia don’t think democracies can react quickly in the technology age. He said this while promoting his socialist “Build Back Better” plan, thus suggesting that democracies’ decision-making processes are slow and cumbersome. Well, the processes should be slow and cumbersome. They should also be collaborative and transparent.
Are the media and Biden preparing America for socialism? Do you want America to lower her expectations?
How about you? Are you going to lower your expectations for dinner tonight? Or lower your expectations for your children’s future opportunities? Or lower your expectations for your future earnings power?
I think lowering your expectations is a Marxist mindset that promotes defeatism and hopelessness. Our country is based on individual liberty and capitalism, which represent promise and optimism.
Is Biden trying to weaken America? He has increased spending in every category except the military. We are not defending our borders.
Should Americans just trust our government without question? If so, we will lose our liberty. Should we allow the government to interfere in our lives? If so, we will lose our individualism. Should we lower our expectations? If so, we will lose the republic that we love.
Can the Democrats Love American Again? Because conservatives have never stopped!
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Rioters could have used ‘Brave New World’ drug
In Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the controllers realize that it is good for people to experience extreme, violent emotions. So they develop a drug that they refer to as a “Violent Passion Surrogate” that allows a person to feel the benefits of towering, murderous rage, without damaging others.
I wish that the Trump supporters had had this drug and taken a dose instead of trying to overthrow our government on Jan. 6.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City