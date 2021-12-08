Those who make a habit of insulting, threatening and maligning others ought not to complain when those others merely give as good as they get.
An eye for an eye. That’s in the Bible, right? Unlike that thing about Anglo-Saxons being one of the lost tribes of Israel.
As for the thought-police officers who insist that everyone agree with them that our individualism is under assault, they need to specify exactly how fervently we should agree with them, and by what means we can determine whether or not we’ve met their specifications.
Is there an app for that?
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City