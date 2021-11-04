Everything in the Bible is literally true — except when it's damned inconvenient to be so.
Jesus' assertion that even a modicum of faith would enable one to move a mountain and perform other miracles (Matthew 17:20) is almost universally interpreted as a metaphor; because with the possible exceptions of Yoda and Professor X, no one can literally move a mountain just by believing they can do so.
However, somewhere in the Bible it says that God hates everyone who doesn't worship Donald Trump ... or something like that. That of course is literally true. I'll just have to get back to you on the chapter and verse.
To deny that there's a reality beyond logic is to deny logic itself, so I'm not sure what "strict" rationalists actually believe in; but to make the outright rejection of logic your guiding principle is to abandon the effort to understand reality, natural or otherwise.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City