The following is the COVID pandemic in a nutshell. Government: “Go home for 15 days while we figure out how to deal with this virus.” Republicans: “Go pound salt and let me know when you have a handle on this and have a solution that doesn’t involve bankruptcy.” Democrats: “OK Master, tell me when it’s safe.”
It’s been almost a year now. Has Dr. Anthony Fauci been correct about anything? Notice how the people who told us to shut down our businesses over a virus with a 99% survival rate, destroying millions of American lives forever, never have to worry about their next paycheck? Does anyone think that if a bill was passed freezing all government salaries until lockdowns were lifted, we’d be free in 10 minutes?
Imagine being a Democrat and having to pretend Joe Biden is competent, Kamala Harris is likeable, Hillary Clinton was innocent, and Barack Obama was a good president. If Democratic policies really work, then why are millions of Americans fleeing “blue” states?
Which story is the media ignoring more? California Congressman Eric Swalwell’s involvement with a Chinese spy for years, Hunter Biden setting up a D.C. office for his father and a Chinese communist named Gongwend Dong, or the leaked list of thousands of Chinese communists embedded in western companies and governments?
Remember, if you’re a Democrat, you can get away with anything you want. You can sleep with a Chinese spy for years or have one drive you around for a few years, pull a CNN Jeffrey Toobin on a company Zoom call and keep your job, or get millions from Ukraine. If, however, you’re a conservative, you can’t even smile at a native American like 16-year-old Nick Sandman did.
I believe that Blue Lives Matter, and the difference is that criminals die breaking the law, while police die defending it.
Funny how President Trump gave up a life of luxury for his country while Biden gave up his country for a life of luxury.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck