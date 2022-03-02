Editor’s note: This letter originally appeared as several posts to Facebook.
The Confederate Monument in Edenton is a memorial to the soldiers who were killed and never returned home from the Civil War. A war that happened and is part of our history. We cannot make it go away by removing everything that represents that period of time.
There were people on both sides (of the war) who never made it back home, it is a memorial to Civil War soldiers just like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is to soldiers of that era. No one knows who is buried in that grave and it is honored 24/7/365. The statue is not memorialized like the Tomb is, but it is still a memorial to the families of those soldiers who never returned home.
Recently there was an article in the Chowan Herald about some group in Edenton wanting the Confederate statue moved.
My question is, why do they want to get rid of the statue when they have a Pilgrimage there where they take visitors to the homes that were occupied by slave owners and when some of the homes still have houses once occupied by slaves on the property?
They are charging people to walk around the very same area and look at the houses and places where slaves and slave owners were. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Oh, yes it does: the statue is free but they make a killing off tourists that come to town to see historic Edenton.
Those homes should be an even more painful reminder of the past than is a piece of stone — or whatever it is made out of — standing at the end of the street. Those homes are where slaves were beaten, raped and who knows what else — but they will take tourists to these places and all is OK.
If you want to get rid of pieces of history that are painful, why not get rid of all history? As the saying goes, “history is made so you won’t repeat it again in the future.” If you get rid of the history of our past, before you know it we will be right back to where we started.
Do away with the Pilgrimage and everything that relates to the history of our town, county, and state — that’s what these groups want. They don’t care about the history; all they want is to join the “woke” group.
Again, if you are going to get rid of part of the history in our area, you need to get rid of all the history in our area. Take down all historic markers on the side of the roads. Name all streets after trees, flowers and directions; get rid of streets named after anyone.