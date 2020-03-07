My dictionary defines "soul" as that part of man which makes him capable of "thought, action, and emotion." I think that the word should mean a proper balance of thinking, acting, and feeling. (Each person defines "proper.") You are not a billionaire partly, perhaps, mostly, because you were not willing to sell your soul to the devil, that is, to devote 90 percent of your thinking, acting, and feeling to making money.
Author Kurt Vonnegut asks about a father who makes his daughter swim hours everyday, "Why would a man want to turn his daughter into an outboard motor?" I ask "Why would anyone turn himself into a money-making machine?"
Why would anyone destroy his proper, healthful balance of "thought, action, and emotion?" Jesus asked what good would it do a person if he gained the whole world but lost his soul. This question is more important than, "Which cereal should I buy?"
Jim Bridges
Elizabeth City