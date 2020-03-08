No infections from the new coronavirus are known here now. But we should all seek to prevent its spread.
The BBC reported that if you suspect you have the new coronavirus that's causing COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor or the health department for instructions rather than going straight in. Keep our health workers safe.
At many hospitals, walk-in clinics, and doctor's practices, they now arrange to meet patients suspected of having COVID-19 in the parking lot outside the medical facility. Tests can be taken and patients can be sent where they can receive care while the medical facility and staff can avoid contamination and exposure.
Tom Campbell
Elizabeth City