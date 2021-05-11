The following is an open letter of advice to all men in northeastern North Carolina and anywhere else — white, Black, Hispanic or anyone else.
If you want a better life for yourself and your kin don’t impregnate your girlfriend and immediately abandon her and the ensuing children. Instead, marry and support your partner and love, cherish, nurture and support your children.
Teach them by word and example to love, work, study, save and educate themselves as best they can to plan, learn, self discipline, dream, postpone gratification, obey the law and love the Lord.
Also teach them that all their problems don’t come from the actions of others but that many problems result from their own bad decisions. Also teach them that the solutions to their problems will largely come not from others but from within themselves and their own actions.
If you want to live a little longer and enjoy a good life don’t buy, sell or use illegal drugs. If your life is precious to you and you should at some point have a negative encounter with law enforcement officers, whether justified or not, do not resist arrest, do not resist arrest, do not resist arrest!
I apologize to the family and friends of Andrew Brown Jr. if this letter sounds hateful. It was not meant to be so.
I condemn the actions of the officers involved. Shooting Mr. Brown was cruel and probably (I don’t know because I was not there) unnecessary.
But the fact remains that had Mr. Brown not resisted arrest and attempted to escape he would be alive today.
ROBERT N. POWELL
Elizabeth City