Is “freedom” or life the highest achievement of human beings?
Yes. During this pandemic we’re “free” not to wear a mask in public or to keep at least six feet distance between ourselves and others.
We’re also free to take part in big, wild social gatherings; go to crowded bars; or to have a good time with our family and friends. We’re also free to do whatever we want. We’re Americans!
But if we test positive for COVID-19, we’re also “free” to be driven to the hospital in an ambulance and be hooked up to a respirator for a week or longer. We’re even free to die of the virus or cause someone else to get the virus and perhaps die of it — all because we wanted to be free of all restraints and discipline and from having health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci tell us what to do.
The choice is ours today: freedom or life.
JERRY GILL
Hertford