One of the strategies I think military leaders use in battle is to think like the enemy. If we ask ourselves what our enemies would do to defeat us and come up with a sensible answer, we could successfully defend against an attack.
COVID-19 is a common enemy to the health of all people, regardless of who you are or where you are. An army of scientists has developed a vaccine that has proven to counter the attacks that COVID makes to our bodies. If we looked at this virus as an army and gave it a mind of its own, it would do and think as a human being, it would develop strategies to get around human defenses and weaponry.
I think the first thing the COVID-19 army would do is have as many humans as possible lower their defenses. Misinformation, especially from the top political leadership, has been key to COVID-19’s spread from the beginning. The wearing of masks, washing of hands and social distancing were not encouraged by the former commander in chief.
The second thing the viral army would do is develop propaganda machines to continuously fire pellets of fear, distrust, hesitancy, political pride and arrogance into the human population. This weaponry would cause the public to drive by vaccination sites and walk into public places unmasked. In other words, it would encourage as many humans as it could not to take cover but instead be sitting ducks for its attacks.
Thirdly, the COVID-19 army would enter a body and lie quietly, creating no symptoms. Although this does not seem like an effective strategy, it could prove to be deadly. This could be the so-called Trojan Horse effect, the asymptomatic spreader who is trusted because she or he looks and acts normally.
Fourthly, the leadership of the viral army would encourage prideful stances against face coverings. Statements like “masks make you look silly” and “mask mandates are an infringement on my freedom” would be ingrained in people’s minds. The viral army loves the anti-vaxx, anti-mask attitudes because it’s through them that variants of the virus develop.
We live in a country where helmets for motor bikes and seat belts for cars are required to save lives. Both were protested when they were introduced, too.
It would seem that history would make us better at recognizing the real enemy when it comes to doing something for our own good. But sometimes the enemy that lives in a person’s head blocks his good sense and instead allows his emotions to rule.
We all know that a virus does not have a brain but we do. It seems that what this country needs most to fight the virus (besides the vaccines) is a good dose of common sense.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City