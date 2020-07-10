This country has inept and cowardly leaders such as governors and mayors who have surrendered to looters, rioters and troublemakers for what they consider political correctness.
Destroying historical statues protected by law is abdominal and represents poor leadership. These elected officials are more interested in getting votes from those doing the damage than they are from the silent majority having more important things to do than making fools of themselves protesting the actions of a few bad police officers.
Enforcing law and facing dangerous situations is why many leave this occupation. Just because we were all born equal doesn’t mean we remain that way.
Drugs, including alcohol, cause homelessness and crime to be rampant, especially in many cities and rural areas. Unruly children in schools are guided, in many cases, by arrogant and delinquent parents who are responsible for the trouble their children get into. Their school peers also encourage them to grow into protesters who disrespect police officers and agitate them.
Domestic violence at a home is one of the most dangerous situations a police officer may face when he knocks on a door responding to a complaint. A bullet may come flying through the door.
Many years ago as a young police officer in Norfolk, Virginia, I had an automatic pistol snapped in my face that misfired.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City