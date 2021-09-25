Computers are so simple that they appear intelligent. The only questions they can answer are binary, Off-on, yes-no, etc. They answer trillions of these questions per second, leading to complicated and comprehensive answers.
They are like a person who has hyperactivity-attention deficit disorder or like one who is called high functioning autistic.
Remember Twenty Questions? “X” had to identify what “Y” was thinking about by using no more than 20 questions, each of which could be answered only binarily, “yes” or “no.”
I start to look up one word in a dictionary but wind up looking up several others, forgetting to look up the first word. Is this smart or dumb?
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City