Our ally, Israel, is being bombarded constantly by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. People are fighting over land there. When will it end? It’s all God’s land anyway.
Why can’t Israel and Palestine work together and stop their senseless war? We are all brothers. We all come from the same creator. We all need to harmonize together and express our love for one another through song and praise.
Let’s give goodwill and lasting peace a fighting chance. Let’s all dream our dreams together. Peace will only be achieved when both parties say enough is enough. Both sides need to lay down their ammo and have a real worship service together.
Let’s also try to preserve all of our historical sites. Let’s not deface or bomb them. This is a tug of war, so let’s meet in the middle. We need these sites for the whole world to enjoy.
We need to give our brothers a hug and tell them that we can work it out together in perfect harmony. We all need to change our way of thinking. All of us have something to lose. When we constantly bomb each other, we are killing off our families and perhaps even the last remnants of ourselves.
We need to work together for the benefit of mankind, so we can all be blessed together. Both sides have a lot of faith, I’m sure. And it’s that faith that through compromise, will bind us together as one. We have to have the building blocks of faith to build on a relationship — a working one. We need to dance with each other, have a meal, sing and rejoice together.
The day of Lord is at hand. We all have to do our part for Israel so the puzzle pieces will be fit together as one people united under God and in everlasting faith.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City