Several years ago the community college where I worked hosted a hypnosis show. For purely entertainment purposes, a hypnotist came and put on about a 45-minute show.
I volunteered but could not go under, but he did hypnotize about seven students. One of those hypnotized was the student council president, who normally was a quiet, rather introverted young man.
The hypnotist did the normal things that you see in such shows, with people behaving very differently than they probably would normally.
The student council president sang and danced and thought he was the world’s greatest ladies man, all at the suggestion of the hypnotist.
After everyone seemed to be back to normal, the hypnotist said the word “Philadelphia,” and the council president jumped up, ran around the auditorium several times yelling “The British are coming.”
After everything was totally back to normal the council president’s friends asked him if he remembered everything he did. He said “yes.”
Then they asked him why he did those silly things. He replied, “Because he told me to, and it seemed like a good idea at the time.”
Maybe there will be a time in the near future when a large segment of our population will say “Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”
JERRY OLIVER
Elizabeth City