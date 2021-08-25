As the human and natural worlds disintegrate all around them, the little children are playing with their dolls or toy cars, Legos or toy cell phones, in perfect innocence before God.
When these little ones sleep, they are listening to God alone.
Our children just being children will save the world for the rest of us.
The Bible states, “A little child shall lead them.” Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not prevent them, for of such is the kingdom of God.”
We adults are greedily and ignorantly ruining the human and natural worlds. If we are to be saved, it’s the little children playing freely and happily before God who will save us.
God bless all the little ones everywhere on earth.
JERRY GILL
Hertford