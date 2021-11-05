Actually it is now and always has been the Democrats who have perpetuated lies.
The Ku Klux Klan, George Wallace, buses being burned — all this was done by Democrats. It was Texas Sen. Lyndon Johnson and the southern Democrats who stopped President Dwight Eisenhower from enacting civil rights laws years before Johnson was trying to distract Americans from his Vietnam War mess. He made such a mess that he decided not to seek re-election.
The Democrats will never give up racism because ever since John Kennedy was killed they have screwed up everything they do.
If they stop the racist lying people will see how power hungry they really are. A lot of us who believe “The Big Lie” and follow the Democratic agenda, don’t want to know the truth, because they fill their pockets with taxpayers’ money.
Actually every time Democrats are in power they destroy the economy, education and American strength.
Lastly, federal control of elections is unconstitutional. Which proves my point — that the Democrats have destroyed education in this country.
LEROY NEWCOMB
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: While it’s true that Lyndon Johnson opposed every civil rights act during his first 20 years in Congress, both as a House member and later, after 1948, as a U.S. senator, he did, according to his biographer, Robert Caro, support and help shepherd to passage the Civil Rights Act of 1957 during Eisenhower’s presidency.
Reed’s ‘Evil and Greed’ details ills ailing our society
Dr. Leon Reed Adams recently wrote an amazing book on “Evil and Greed.”
The book captures all components of evil and greed and offers an intellectual analysis and changing pattern on the application of greed.
Reed eloquently argues that evil is pervasive, that greed is one of the critical determinants of evil, and that scientists and we as a society have failed to adequately acknowledge the role of social group forces in that process.
Indicators and evidence of the validity of this argument confront each of us every day; yet we do not typically act in the collective good. Instead, individuals are rewarded with money or power.
Reed further argues that the ancient phenomena of disliking those outside our “own group” and trusting those within our group may be the most important casual factor in evil, greed and hate.
Finally, this book will answer many significant questions regarding the “in and out” group and how this basic philosophy affects various groups economically and socially.
HEZEKIAH BROWN
Elizabeth City