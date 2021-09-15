While I can’t speak on behalf of “godless Democrats” — I’m not a Democrat, and I only reject false gods — I surely have enough Celtic and Norman French ancestry to qualify as an Anglo-Saxon; and as such, I’ll point out that life doesn’t owe one solitary thing to any of us for any reason; and furthermore, survival of the fittest is ultimately not a matter of how hard you can hit, but rather of how hard you can get hit.
I realize that these are difficult concepts for Trump liberals, evangelical heathens and whiney “Alpha men” to grasp; but after all, difficulty is the very stuff of sentient existence.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City