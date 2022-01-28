There are times when one could question whether we really are “The Harbor of Hospitality” as the signs proclaim when entering Elizabeth City.
Not when, for example, The Daily Advance headline is about a triple murder in the city. Three people, one of whom was a young child, were shot and killed. Then a day later, you read a column about a homeless Army veteran who passed away and how many people in Elizabeth City had befriended him while he was here. More recently a visitor from Virginia in a letter to the editor raved about how impressed she was with our city and what an enjoyable stay she had.
My wife commented the other day on how much traffic there is in Elizabeth City. “Aren’t we a small town?” she asked. There is no such thing as “small town America” anymore. We are just a microcosm of any large metropolitan area anywhere. Crime and traffic aren’t any different here than they are in larger places; it’s just on a smaller scale.
We need to continue reading about the positive things going on around us, not just the negative things, in order to keep things in perspective.
As citizens of our community we all need to make sure the positives will outweigh any negative ones.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Replace Providence Road bridge as soon as possible
The Providence Road bridge into Oxford Heights will fail sooner rather than later. Slapping a coat of asphalt on it does not rectify its problems. The emergency exit is very poorly designed and opened only when we have all given up hopes to get out.
Ambulances, fire trucks, gas trucks, trash trucks, school buses all must use this bridge. It has gotten to the point that we wait to see if these heavy vehicles will make it before we cross over.
I hope the city will consider our neighborhood as a vital part of our community and also consider that our city and EMS workers also utilize this bridge.
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Elizabeth City City Council voted in December to award a nearly $1.5 million construction contract to the T.A. Loving Company of Goldsboro to replace the Providence Road bridge. Construction is supposed to start next month and take 120 days to complete. Construction will be paused during the spring spawning season for fish found in the creek the bridge crosses.