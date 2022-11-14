I was sorry to read in The Daily Advance that Capt. Larry James has left the Elizabeth City Police Department. He had two decades of service to our city.
I was told he was a graduate of Northeastern High School. It’s always gratifying to hear of someone local making it.
I hope he stays in law enforcement — perhaps in another community providing the same dedication and service he did here in Elizabeth City for us.
His departure is Elizabeth City’s loss and someone else’s gain.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: According to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Larry James has joined the sheriff’s office.
Lies are GOP election deniers’ drug of choice
Columnist Alexander H. Jones made some good points in his Nov. 8 column, “White right tried to claim America that’s not theirs,” writing about the January 6th insurrection. May I summarize my take on all that?
The Republican Party has been heavily populated by a subspecies of “election deniers” (politico republicanus idioticus?) whose defining characteristics are: ignorance, drug-addled and racist. It’s that simple. Dress that up with another 500 words and the observation loses its impact.
I would only add that their drug of choice seems to be the steady drip of lies fed to them by their crack-dealing leaders.
And for the sociological considerations of all this: they have dug themselves a hole and they want to blame others (“governing elites”) for putting them there. They repudiate intellectualism by embracing stupidity.
As with the alcoholic, they have no real salvation without first admitting that they have a problem. As with the truly addicted, it may take a near-death experience to turn themselves around. Perhaps the Trump Cartel will deliver that by 2024.