Last week, America, at least those interested, got to see Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testify before the January 6 commission.
Megan Kelly, a former NBC journalist, lawyer and “never Trumper,” noted that Ms. Hutchinson often presented hearsay evidence, based on what she “overheard” and was “in the vicinity of a conversation” to hear. Hutchinson also repeatedly told the panel that she heard “something to the effect of.”
Kelly was the first journalist to go after Donald Trump hard in the 2016 presidential debates. After listening to Hutchinson’s testimony Kelly said, “A first-year law student could have driven a truck through the holes in that testimonial.” That the mainstream media and cable news networks such as CNN, MSNBC, CNBC immediately claimed it all was truth should be no surprise. Hutchinson is no more than a publicity seeker.
This Jan. 6 committee is composed of nine representatives who were all handpicked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and all voted to impeach Donald Trump. It’s made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans-in-name-only, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. I would think it’s safe to say all nine are never Trumpers and definitely biased against Trump.
There has been no cross-examination or presentation of evidence by Trump or his lawyers at the hearings, meaning there is absolutely no due process, making this a kangaroo court in the mildest of terms. The only takeaway from these hearings is this: if it’s negative and hurts Donald Trump it’s true; if it’s positive or helps Donald Trump it’s a lie.
Kinzinger claimed just recently that a Secret Service agent who may testify before the Jan. 6 committee about the timeline of events that unfolded during the riot and testimony provided by Hutchinson regarding President Donald Trump, specifically the SUV incident, “likes to lie.” There are two systems of justice in America: one for the liberals, Cheney and Kinzinger and the other for conservatives.
I strongly believe Pelosi made clear to the committee members when they were selected that the only outcome they were permitted to reach is this: Donald Trump is guilty on all counts! The January 6th Committee personifies the term kangaroo court. It’s precisely why the left can’t be trusted!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Although both Republican Congress members Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment following the Jan. 6 insurrection, neither voted for Trump’s first impeachment for withholding military aid to Ukraine. Both Cheney and Kinzinger also say they voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.