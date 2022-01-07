Editor’s note: The following is a statement released by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., in response to an interview request by The Daily Reflector in Greenville about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It appears here as a letter to the editor.
I have been very clear that I believe the events of Jan. 6 were shameful and never should have happened. It was a terrible, yet avoidable, security failure that can never happen again. Those who came into the U.S. Capitol unlawfully should be held accountable. I will never discount that.
Yet, regrettably, one year later, our nation is no closer to understanding why the U.S. Capitol was so unprepared. We owe it to the American people to report a thorough understanding of these security failures, ensure accountability, and make essential improvements to Capitol security to prevent future threats.
Unfortunately, instead of supporting Capitol security upgrades and ensuring accountability for those who violated our rule of law, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been fixated on exploiting the tragic events of Jan. 6 for political gain. They persist in this political ruse in hopes that it will distract the American people from the complete and total failure of the Biden Administration.
I am confident that Americans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for their numerous self-inflicted disasters. The real issues of skyrocketing crime, the historic border crisis, record inflation, the devastating withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the rampant fentanyl epidemic are what the American people truly care about.
One year after Jan. 6, we must improve the security posture at the Capitol and ensure our dedicated, patriotic U.S. Capitol Police have the resources they need to prevent any and all threats in the future. That is how we move forward, working to solve real issues, not just settling old political scores.
GREG MURPHY
Washington, DC