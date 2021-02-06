I read with interest your article on the region's jobless numbers increasing.
I find it hard to understand how any willing healthy capable person would be jobless in Currituck County or the surrounding counties.
Just one ride from Grandy to the bridge and I counted at least 10 "help wanted" signs, not to mention the work vans with help wanted signs posted in their back windows, the big sign in front of the water park and the table as soon as you walk into Food Lion.
Personally, my spouse has been advertising for help for well over a year with very few inquiries and no one that will even show up when he hires them.
My point here is this: if you are looking for a job, take a ride down Caratoke Highway and stop at every help wanted sign. I am sure you will find yourself employed before you reach the bridge.
If you need help with your resume the local public libraries offer free resources on their websites or resume writing books to check out.
BRENDA MILLER
Grandy