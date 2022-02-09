Having read and studied the top-of-the-fold story in your Feb. 4 edition about the District Court judge race I decided I needed to straighten out a few facts.
The writer of the article did not do anything wrong; he just wrote what the candidates told him. But this where fact and fiction began to intertwine.
Here are some facts about the story that I feel strongly should be pointed out after my investigation. Judge Jennifer Bland claims to be a conservative; that is her opinion or what she wants the public to believe. But I find nothing in her life that would in any way suggest she is a conservative. At least not in the sense we in northeastern North Carolina would consider her to be conservative.
Fact one, she was appointed by Roy Cooper, the most liberal governor North Carolina has ever had. And fact two, Judge Bland gave money to Cooper’s re-election campaign.
Two things come to my mind: Bland had to have told Cooper what he wanted to hear in order for him to appoint her and the donation surely did not hurt her chances.
EARL ROUNTREE
Sunbury
With all our woes, prayer should be our priority
In just the past month, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has come on the scene and helped to further load up our hospitals. The anti-vaxx and anti-mask people did nothing to help keep the variant away, so we’ll just have to deal with the consequences.
Meanwhile, the firestorms in Colorado, made worse by high winds, left many people homeless. The unusual tornadoes in Kentucky and surrounding states destroyed property and killed people.
I wouldn’t want to be president of the U.S. right now. Add inflation to what’s going on in Congress, on immigration, and with the backed-up container ships, and you have the making of one huge mess.
We know that the president can’t single-handily control the virus and he certainly can’t control the weather. But I wonder, how great is his prayer life?
When things like wind-swept forest fires and tornadoes occur, I wonder if it has anything to do with displeasing God. Are there some laws approved by the judicial branch, some lies told by the executive branch, or some manipulative scheming by the legislative branch, that have angered Almighty God?
If we do the right thing and make prayer a priority rather than a last result — and a forethought rather than an afterthought — I believe things would be better.