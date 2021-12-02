At this point in our nation, for the freedoms that you have, thank a veteran and the Republican party. For the freedoms you’ve lost, thank a liberal Democrat.
Never forget that the media and Democrats will defend an adult like Jussie Smollett who lied about a racist attack but will try to destroy a 17-year-old who defended himself in an actual life-threatening attack.
Why is it that when an anti-white militant plowed through a Christmas parade and murdered six people, including children, the media couldn’t move on fast enough from that story? All they care about is power and further dividing the people of this country by the color of their skin or their vaccination status. The Democratic party and their propaganda machine media accuse everyone else of what they are guilty of ten-fold. Race and calls of racism is all they have.
According to Joe Biden, the Democratic party and the media, Kyle Rittenhouse was a racist white supremacist who went looking for Black people to shoot. All lies of course, but who cares when you can destroy the life of a 17-year-old kid? What they did to Rittenhouse was even worse than the despicable campaign against then 16-year-old Nick Sandmann. Biden, Democrats, the media, and liberal celebrities should all be begging Rittenhouse for forgiveness, but they won’t, because they have no honor and don’t care about the destruction they constantly incite.
The jurors were true patriots. They chose honor, bravery, and truth over the vicious leftist mob. Conservatives love the Rittenhouse verdict because the law was correctly applied to the facts and this honorable 17-year-old was vindicated for defending himself against three men with criminal pasts.
Liberals hate the verdict purely because of the color of Rittenhouse’s skin. Why do Democrats constantly support and defend criminals and the scum of America? Kyle’s upcoming lawsuits will make even Sandmann jealous.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck