I believe when you are in a leadership role, you should always consider the result of any action you take.
Setting precedent is important. The mayor and city council in Elizabeth City voted for their own pay raises. So let’s let the city employees do the same!
I am sure they will be fair and use a smaller percentage increase than our elected officials. Just save some money and skip the pay compensation study!
Thanks to our city employees for helping care for Elizabeth City.
CURTIS CHAMBERS
Elizabeth City