I’m writing regarding the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its Roe v. Wade decision. As a result of the court’s ruling, individual states can now regulate abortions according to their own laws.
Currently, North Carolina restricts abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy — with exceptions for the health of the mother. The impact of the Supreme Court decision could be relatively minimal for northeastern North Carolina, because there are abortion clinics in Virginia where the laws are more liberal and prescription abortion pills are sold in pharmacies.
Frankly, a growing number of Americans believe that abortion rights should be a priority for the U.S. government since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, especially Democrats who support having safe access to abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the recent Supreme Court ruling an “outrageous and heart-wrenching” decision.
In my opinion, abortion should be allowed and legalized with a “sin tax” on prescription abortion pills and abortion surgeries. At this time, the tax for cigarettes in North Carolina is 45 cents for a 20-count pack, and the tax for a 25-ounce bottle of wine is 21 cents. Therefore, I think the tax for abortion pills should be $7 per pill and the tax on abortion surgeries should be $20 per procedure.
I mention this because the prohibition of alcoholic beverages, during the 1920s and early 1930s, was repealed partly because August Busch Jr. (former president of the Anheuser-Busch Company) persuaded President Franklin Roosevelt to consider the tax revenue alcoholic beverages could bring into the American government.
During the Prohibition Era, illegal alcohol was not taxed. Busch argued if the U.S. government legalized alcohol, then it could tax it. Busch also equated the production and distribution of beer with getting people back to work during the Great Depression. Busch also believed that greater government regulation of alcoholic beverages would prevent any further attempts at prohibition.
I will persuasively state that just as there were dishonest makers of dangerously toxic moonshine whisky during the Prohibition Era, there are nowadays some disreputable “doctors” who unscrupulously work on the black market performing abortion surgeries. I firmly believe that federal regulation would make black market abortion “surgeons” a less desirable option for desperate women.
In closing, I will say that, just as the end of the Prohibition Era gave people the right to make their own decisions about drinking (or abstaining from) alcoholic beverages, legalizing and regulating abortion will give women the right to make their own decisions about their personal reproductive health.
RICHARD CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City