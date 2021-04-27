I don't really know how to even start this letter, but I feel what I have to say is most worthy.
Reading in the paper recently that Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton is retiring brings back many memories.
I am privileged to have worked and been associated with Anne-Marie during the time I was director of the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center. She was very dedicated and talented, and showed outstanding leadership qualities. She was also well respected, not just the citizens of Edenton but people both near and far.
Anne-Marie guided Edenton in the right direction, cultivating positive relationships with key people to seek and find what was the best for Edenton as well as what was best for northeastern North Carolina.
She knew how to be a manager by putting others first, being a team player and not seeking self-glory. When you look at her accomplishments it should be a lesson for all to follow. When someone does their job well, recognition automatically comes to them.
I personally want to thank Anne-Marie Knighton and tell her I hope she enjoys her retirement.
PENNY LEARY SMITH
Camden