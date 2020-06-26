We are all in the fight of our lives. Worldwide our common enemy cannot be conquered by guns, tanks or whatever our respective armies have to kill each other with.
Knowledge and our scientific leaders throughout the world are now our best hope to win this war against a virus we cannot see.
Over the years, we have decreased funding and respect for our scientific programs and education. Our young people cannot afford to attend our colleges and universities without incurring debilitating debt.
We are not prepared, nor will we be become prepared for our coming challenges unless we become a people here and across the world who understand we are in this together and make our new frontier the pursuit of knowledge and cooperation.
There will be no place for greed and power brokers who can be felled by the new wars to come. And should a giant speck of cosmic dust hit this tiny blue orb maybe karma will have come for us.
VIRL SUTTON STOKELY
Elizabeth City
Thanks to eatery workers, officers for returning wallet
I want to thank the employees of the Colonial Cafe for making sure my wife’s lost wallet found its way to the Elizabeth City Police Department. I’d also like to thank the two uniformed police officers who hand-delivered it to our home on Sunday afternoon, June 14. The restaurant’s employees went out of their way, as did the two officers.
We were impressed with the officers’ demeanor. You could tell that it was more than just an official act of the police department. You could see the joy they exhibited in what they were doing. One officer was white and one was black. What a beautiful picture that was standing at our door!
We will always be grateful and appreciate their thoughtfulness.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City