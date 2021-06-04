Our community owes a sincere debt of gratitude to Staff Sgt. Daniel Serik, Commander Scott Seddon, and all the men and women of the Veterans of Foreign Wars William Clarence Jackson Post 6060.
Every Memorial Day they orchestrate a wonderful service to honor all those who have died protecting our great nation. And, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, they put on a program to recognize all who have served, and are still serving, in our armed forces.
These ceremonies include inspirational speakers and military traditions that remind everyone in attendance of the tremendous sacrifices some have made to ensure our freedoms. If you have never attended, please reconsider. For an hour, you will feel humble in the midst of true heroes.
With respect, thank you to our local VFW Post 6060 members for supporting our local veterans, past and present, and their families. Your mission is never ending, but your service is forever noted.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
Remember those who gave their today for our tomorrow
One of the most difficult and saddest things I had to do when I worked the ramp shift at Frontier Airlines was unloading a coffin holding the body of a fallen soldier.
There were many during the years of the Vietnam War, way too many.
These past few days the images shown on TV of the flag-draped caskets coming home at Andrews Air Force Base brought back those memories.
Inscribed on a war memorial are these words: “For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”
We should never forget those words and what they mean.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Police misjudgments about Black people appalling
In my opinion, I believe Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II should step down from his position. All personnel at the Sheriff’s Office should be held responsible for Mr. Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.
Mr. Brown’s family and friends have greatly suffered because attempts were not made by law enforcement personnel to protect his safety as a Black individual.
I am a white woman who has been married to a white man in the United States of America for 44 years. I feel things are becoming appalling because of the conditions police officers place on Black individuals through misjudgment, regardless of prior criminal acts.
In my belief, law enforcement personnel should be placed under restraint orders and required to give due respect to every American. Stop judging Black people as a “color problem.”
CHRYSTAL L. SMITH
Bellevue, Ohio