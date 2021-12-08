In a Dec. 1 op-ed, columnist Doug Gardner uses dubious statistics and threadbare talking points to put forward his climate change opinions. He references Polish gas prices from 13 years ago and insinuates that could be here now. He mentions Chinese hardships with no context. Those situations could have been due to the floods this past year or other natural causes. They’re not because of fuel shortages due to a lack of drilling.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “the US has been a net exporter of oil and petroleum products since 2011.” We export more than we import. In 2020, the largest importers of US petroleum products were: Canada, China, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Japan, according to the EIA.
Gardner claims that higher gas prices are a direct result of not building more pipelines or not drilling more oil and gas wells. That is not true.
His point there have been climate changes before is partly true. How the world and our ancestors adapted to these changes over thousands of years until now, took thousands of years. The warming we’re experiencing now has taken only 100 years. This is based on recorded worldwide weather observations during this period.
This human ability to adapt he is so sure of involves the use of alternative energy sources. Some of us are trying to adapt to the climate changes, others not so much.
PHIL KRATZER
Poplar Branch