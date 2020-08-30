Editor’s Note: This open letter addressed to Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner was submitted by the signatories below and the Perquimans County Fellowship of Churches.
Dear Superintendent Turner, the African-American elected officials of Perquimans County would like to address the lack of diversity in administration in our local school system.
This is a community crippling element that has been addressed by the Perquimans County NAACP, Perquimans elected officials, local churches and our parents. It is unfortunate that after each opening in the principalships of our schools, we end up having the same conversation after the selection process is finalized.
We believe that over time, we have addressed every issue that goes onto explain the lack of diversity in our school system.
After having countless meetings with former Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman, and now you, our concerns have yet to be addressed.
We were promised that the next principalship would be filled by a minority candidate. But this did not happen. There appears to be an unwritten practice in this county that proposes African-Americans do not make good administrators.
It has been proven, time after time, that the standard of achievement of children is higher when they see leaders who look like them. Discipline is also taken better from an authority figure that looks like them. Furthermore, having leaders that can empathize leads toward more helping behavior.
We would like to be more helpful in solving this issue to our mutual satisfaction.
We have several suggestions to help with the next opening:
1. Pre-identify and select candidates that are promotion ready.
2. Develop the said candidates with schooling and training so we can do more in-house promotion.
3. Have these pre-selected candidates intern in-house with the current administration so not only will they have the technical training, but systemic training of how administration is done here.
4. Remove obstacles that hinder their selection as an administration candidate.
5. Recruit both administration and other personnel with the diversity of our community in mind.
6. Retain employees by looking at exit interviews with ethnic minorities and addressing their concerns in a meaningful way.
As elected officials, we have taken an oath to represent all of the constituents in our community. Our expectation would be that all elected and appointed officials of this community would follow the same practice. We eagerly anticipate your immediate response and look forward to partnering with you to make this a reality.
Mayor Fred Yates, Councilors Virginia Harvey and Arnetta Ormond
Winfall
Mayor Earnell Brown, Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman
Hertford