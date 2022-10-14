The League of Women Voters of North Carolina announces that its nonpartisan voter guide, VOTE411.org, can now be accessed by North Carolinians as they prepare to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election.

Available in English and Spanish, VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information, allowing citizens to learn about the policy positions of candidates, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting site in their county, confirm their Election Day polling place, and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.  