Leave alone the Confederate monument at the Pasquotank Courthouse in Elizabeth City! The state law pertaining to monuments prevents moving them but there is an exception concerning a danger to “public safety.”
The Pasquotank commissioners used this exception to cave in to political correctness and vote to move it to another location, molly coddling those who wanted to see it moved or torn down.
If after a 100 years the monument hasn’t been destroyed by the weather elements it is surely in no danger of collapsing. If commissioners thought it was danger to public safety a cast iron fence could be built at a much lower expense than relocation. If a person or persons don’t want to see it, they should look the other way. If you see a program on TV you don’t like, turn it off!
History is history. Whether crushed to bits or not, it is still history. The monument honors the memory of those who died fighting to save their beloved country from domination by Union aggression ordered by President Lincoln who sent an invasion force to prevent the South from seceding.
The so called “civil war” title is incorrect. The Confederate States of America were not trying to overthrow the Union government; they were seeking their independence.
Rioting and destruction of property are not hallmarks of a peaceful demonstration. Freedom of speech is not an excuse to destroy and loot property, which is a criminal act. As American citizens we also have the right to bear arms to protect life and property
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City