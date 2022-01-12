A local columnist the other day wrote about Jan 6, 2021, and the headline The Daily Advance selected was “Tragedies of 2021 began with Jan. 6 insurrection.” Assuming that The Daily Advance selects headlines my first thought was does the writer of this column use the word “insurrection?” The writer didn’t disappoint: in the second paragraph the writer says, “First among the tragedies of 2021 was the seditious insurrection of Jan. 6.”
Columnist Pat Buchanan wrote in his latest column, “The left cannot let go of Jan. 6. Indeed, it has fixated upon, exploited and exaggerated the riot to discredit and destroy the Trump presidency in the history books and to prevent Donald Trump from ever running or being elected president again.”
Come this November the Democrats are running on just two issues: Jan 6 and COVID-19, as they have nothing else to run on. They’ve turned America into a third world hell hole.
Further down, the columnist states, “Most (of those who arrested in the Capitol attack) have been given lenient sentences because judges realize they are, in the main, ignorant and undereducated persons who simply were not smart enough to understand what they were doing.” What an absurd statement to make about people you’ve don’t know and have never meant. Talk about stereotypes!
Buchanan, again in his most recent column, asks: “Was Jan. 6 really comparable to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, during each of which 3,000 Americans went to their deaths in an hour’s time and major wars followed — as Vice President Kamala Harris said yesterday? If so, why, a year after Jan. 6, 2021, has no one been charged with inciting a rebellion, sedition, treason, armed insurrection, plotting a coup, or a takeover of the government of the United States?”
There are three takeaways from this column. First, the writer literally abhors Donald Trump; second, the writer insinuates that Trump supporters are ignorant and undereducated; and third, the writer is an MSNBC news junkie. Bottom line, the column is nothing more than Democratic talking points that we have all heard from Joy Reid on MSNBC.
Lastly, I suggest the writer review the five deaths stated in the column. I believe only one was a direct result of the Jan 6 riot on the Capitol and that was Ashley Babbitt, a Trump supporter killed by a Capitol Police officer; the other four deaths were from natural causes. As for the rest of the column, nothing new here!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: According to Politifact, The New York Times and other news outlets reported that three other Trump supporters died during the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6: 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Alabama, who suffered a heart attack; 50-yearold Benjamin Philips of Pennsylvania, who suffered a stroke; and 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Georgia, who died as fellow rioters fought through a police line. A friend who was with Boyland told WGCL-TV she was pinned to the ground and trampled by fellow rioters. CBS News reported that a medical examiner determined Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes on Jan. 7, 2021, a day after defending the Capitol during the riot by Trump supporters.