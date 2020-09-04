Who are these left-handed people? I am one myself, and I can tell you that the road left-handed people travel hasn't been easy.
I have always been a little on the clumsy side. I even put my shirts and pants on backward sometimes. How embarrassing! At work, I put the takeout food bags on the rack backward. That's just how my mind's eye sees it.
I'm also no seamstress. Not even close. All my sewing options seem to tie my fingers and feet together. Sewing is not on my list of favorite things.
I do like to cook, write, sing, or do small crafts. Writing in fact is a passion of mine. It's all I think about.
I am a smart person. Left-handed people see things differently than right-handed people.
Left-handed people also see their world in a different dimension. It's hard to explain unless you're one of the chosen ones.
Left-handed people are in a category all their own. I think some of us even have that extra something, a sixth sense or whatever you want to call it.
I don't know about genetics, but I know of four people in our family who are left-handed. When my mother went to school, the teachers would tie your hand around your back if you were left-handed. How cruel!
Don't ever put a left-handed person on the chopping block. We're here to stay. We are not going anywhere.
We are creative people. We have a lot of ideas and big imaginations. And like the John Travolta movie, "Phenomenon," yes we are.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City